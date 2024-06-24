MoS Home Bandi spends a busy rainy Sunday in city

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar had a busy day on a rainy Sunday in the city.

He called on megastar K Chiranjeevi at his residence in Jubilee Hills and spent half an hour with the actor.

Appreciating the hard work of Sanjay, which made him rise to become a Union minister, Chiranjeevi said it was an unforgettable experience when PM Narendra Modi came to greet Chandrababu Naidu at his swearing-in ceremony as CM of AP.

Always a delight to meet Annaya Megastar @KChiruTweets garu - a well wisher and humble person.



I was a fan of his movies during student days pic.twitter.com/hP9lvd6qvf — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) June 23, 2024

Sanjay recalled how he was a fan of the actor during his student days. He said the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena in AP achieved good results in the recently concluded Assembly elections. He hoped people of the State would be given good governance. The two discussed the State and national politics.



Earlier, the minister went to the residence of Ramoji Rao, head of the Eenadu Group in Jubilee Hills. He called on Rao's son and recalled his acquaintance with the media baron. Sanjay lauded Rao’s services through the media, especially to people of Telugu States.

He felicitated two women, Vanita Maithili and Sunitha, who heroically stopped mobs taking cows to slaughterhouse and were caught by the police. Bandi praised them for their heroic act of saving cows without taking the law into their hands. On June 15, while cows were being transported in two vehicles in Old Malakpet, the women got onto vehicles carrying the animals and blocked them. Later, they were handed over to the police. Despite 200-odd people gathering to attack, the women stood their ground.

The MoS said the bravery shown by the two is an example to other women and youth. “It is commendable to protect cows without taking the law into their own hands and without disrupting the law and order,” he said. Later, Maithili said, “Cow and their progeny should be protected for the good of the country and the world.

Harming cows is harming ourselves. This is what motivated us to act.”