Move forward, strengthen party, KTR tells BRS leaders

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday asserted that people of State have not rejected the party completely. He asked party leaders to move forward to strengthen it until the Lok Sabha elections. KTR said the party wanted to give 100 days’ time to the government, but they had tried to defame the KCR government in the name of white papers; hence they raised voice. Speaking in the preparatory meeting of Warangal Lok Sabha constituency at Telangana Bhavan, Rao said “we wanted to give 100 days’ time to the government; the Congress started trying to blame the BRS and the KCR government with the Governor's speech and white papers. Let's not sit back and blame ourselves to escape from the assurances given to people. That is why we strongly opposed the Congress in the Assembly,” he said, adding the party would expose the Congress if it tries to escape telling lies.

Rao said for ten years KCR turned the devastated Telangana towards development. None in the country worked as hard as KCR for rural economic support. “We have given less time to the party by concentrating fully on the administration. We will hold such meetings from time to time and move forward towards strengthening the party,” he stated. ‘people are with the party’. He called upon party leaders to leave aside the Assembly election results and focus on LS poll and work towards victory. “Let us remember that people have not rejected us completely; move forward. Congress gave not six guarantees, 420 guarantees. Activists should keep reminding people about this,” he remarked.

KTR warned party leaders about unfolding "Congress deception" and emphasised the need to educate public about 420 guarantees. He accused the government of attempting to shift blame to BRS and the KCR government, calling for the party to take a firm stand against such tactics.

Legislator Kadiam Srihari said people had already started opposing the Congress. ‘If elections are held after five years, the Congress will not even get the status of Opposition. Let's work hard under KCR’s leadership; Let's make BRS win in parliament elections.