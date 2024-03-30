Live
- Balavana- Dr. Karanth’s legacy water-starved
- BJP fields ex-diplomat Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar; replaces Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur
- Bangalore devotee dies in a accident in Tirumala.
- Centre approves 3 months extension to Maharashtra Chief Secretary
- Assembly Polls: 10 BJP candidates, including CM & Dy CM, win unopposed in Arunachal
- Nani, Srikanth Odela reunite for explosive action thriller ‘Nani33’
- 6 guarantees should be taken in to public. Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao.
- BJP Alampur Constituency wide level meeting held success.
- '10th' examinations ended peacefully in the district
- EC directs volunteers to stay away from Cash Distribution amid MCC
Movement of leopards in tribal Tandas of Bijinapally mandal.. Tribal residents in panic
In the past few days, there has been a lot of anxiety among the tribals of the mandal after a leopard tiger was spotted by the villagers in the Gangaram Thanda and Bhimuni Thanda in the Bijinapalli Mandal of Nagar Kurnool District.
The matter came to light when a man spotted a leopard while crossing the road at Bhimuni Tanda two days ago. On the other hand, the residents of Tanda are worried about the movement of cheetah for the last month. Officials of the forest department said that leopards have been roaming in the jungles of the Jangamayapalli forest range near Gangaram Tanda for many days, but a few months ago, arrangements were made to store water in three solar boreholes for the animals in the forest area near Gangaram.
However, forest officials suspect that the leopards may have entered the Gangaram forest from the nearby den as deer and other sacred animals have been coming in large numbers for water for the past few days. Tanda residents are afraid to go into the fields due to the fear of leopards. Similarly the shepherds are afraid to go that way,