Movement of leopards in tribal Tandas of Bijinapally mandal.. Tribal residents in panic

Nagarkurnool : In the past few days, there has been a lot of anxiety among the tribals of the mandal after a leopard tiger was spotted by the villagers in the Gangaram Thanda and Bhimuni Thanda in the Bijinapalli Mandal of Nagar Kurnool District.

The matter came to light when a man spotted a leopard while crossing the road at Bhimuni Tanda two days ago. On the other hand, the residents of Tanda are worried about the movement of cheetah for the last month. Officials of the forest department said that leopards have been roaming in the jungles of the Jangamayapalli forest range near Gangaram Tanda for many days, but a few months ago, arrangements were made to store water in three solar boreholes for the animals in the forest area near Gangaram.

However, forest officials suspect that the leopards may have entered the Gangaram forest from the nearby den as deer and other sacred animals have been coming in large numbers for water for the past few days. Tanda residents are afraid to go into the fields due to the fear of leopards. Similarly the shepherds are afraid to go that way,

