MP Arvind's effigy burnt in Nizamabad as centre rejects turmeric board

Demanding the resignation of Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind for failing to get the turmeric board, Telangana farmers' union chief secretary T Sagar burnt the effigy of the MP and staged a protest.

"During the last elections, the MP assured the farmers of getting turmeric board from the centre else he would resign the post. Arvind failed to bring the turmeric board even after two years of the election and now, as the centre said that there is no proposal on setting up of the board, the MP should immediately resign," he demanded.

Sagar said that turmeric is being cultivated in around 40 acres and the farmers are facing severe losses with no minimum support price. "The farmers wished to get a minimum support price if the centre set up the turmeric board but now there is no glimpse of hope as the centre announced its decision," he said.