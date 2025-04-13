MP DK Aruna Leads Grand Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations in Palamuru

The celebrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary began with grandeur and fervor in Palamuru, with several dignitaries, including BJP leaders, participating in various events to honor the architect of the Indian Constitution.

As per the call given by the BJP Central Committee, Member of Parliament DK Aruna led the proceedings by ceremonially cleaning and washing the statue of Dr. Ambedkar in Palamuru. This symbolic gesture marked the start of the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in the region.

Under the aegis of the BJP Dalit Morcha, the party organized an extensive program to commemorate the occasion. The event saw enthusiastic participation from party cadre and prominent leaders.

In a solemn tribute, MP DK Aruna, along with other senior party leaders, lit lamps at the foot of Ambedkar’s statue, paying their respects. The ceremony included lighting of torches and offering floral tributes, reflecting the deep admiration and gratitude the BJP leaders expressed towards Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions to social justice and equality.

Dalit Morcha leaders emphasized Ambedkar's relentless struggle for the upliftment of marginalized communities and reiterated their commitment to following his ideals.

The event served not just as a tribute, but also as a reaffirmation of the party’s outreach to Dalit communities and their dedication to continuing Ambedkar’s legacy in building a more inclusive and equitable society.