MP J Santosh Kumar comes to rescue of 100-year-old Banyan tree

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge founder and TRS MP J Santosh Kumar's timely intervention has saved 100-year-old Banyan tree in Siricilla town.

Four months ago, due to unprecedented heavy rains on the outskirts of Suddala village in Konaraopet mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district, a 100-year-old Banyan tree was uprooted. Due to lack of water, it started drying up and appeared as though it was dead. Dr Dobbala Prakash from the same village, who is a lover of nature, supplied water to the tree for two months and started sprouting new leaves.

On reading news articles about the tree, Santosh was moved by Prakash's intention and efforts to save the tree and assured to translocation of it. The real task was that the tree had to be transported from Suddala village to the new Collectorate office which is 6 kilometres distance. A special road was laid for the easy transportation of the tree. The arrangements were made to carry the Banyan tree in a huge vehicle, which can transport it to the location. Two large branches from the mother tree were planted at Zillella forest area in Tangannapalli mandal. Santosh said that the entire process was possible due to blessings from State MA and UD Minister KT Rama Rao. Team of experts worked for one month with the help of a Bahubali Crane, he said.