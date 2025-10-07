MP Raghunandan Rao Lodges Complaint Over Alleged Voter ID Distribution by Congress Leader

Hyderabad: In a formal complaint submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Medak MP Raghunandan Rao has accused Congress leader V. Naveen Yadav of illegally distributing voter ID cards in Jubilee Hills constituency, in violation of Election Commission norms. The complaint, dated October 6, alleges misuse of official machinery and electoral malpractice ahead of the upcoming by-election in the area.

According to Rao, a public programme was recently held in Jubilee Hills where voter ID cards were handed out under Congress party banners and posters, with active participation from V. Naveen Yadav. He claims that local police officials facilitated the event, which he described as unauthorized and politically motivated.

Rao emphasized that as per the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, only Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are authorized to distribute voter ID cards, and that too under the supervision of election authorities. The involvement of a political party in this process, he argued, constitutes a serious breach of electoral law and undermines the integrity of the democratic process.

“This act by the ruling party reflects an utter disregard for the Model Code of Conduct and the sanctity of the electoral process,” Rao stated in his letter. He warned that such practices, if left unchecked, could set a dangerous precedent and compromise the fairness of the Jubilee Hills by-election.

The MP urged the Chief Electoral Officer to initiate an immediate inquiry into the incident, identify and take action against officials—including police personnel—who supported the programme, and issue strict instructions to prevent political interference in electoral administration. He also called for enforcement of Election Commission procedures to ensure that voter ID distribution remains a neutral and regulated process.

Photographs of the alleged event were submitted along with the complaint as evidence. Rao requested that the Commission treat the matter with urgency and take exemplary measures to uphold electoral integrity in Telangana.