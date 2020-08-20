MP Ranjith Reddy accepts eco-friendly Ganesh challenge 

Ranga Reddy: Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy accepted the eco-friendly Ganesh challenge which was initiated by MP Santosh kumar. On the occasion, Reddy said that eco-friendly Ganesh idols have just taken a leap ahead. Earlier made with mere clay and natural colours, they now come with neem seeds embedded inside.

The seed will germinate within five to seven days, and in a week's time, it will turn into a full-fledged plant. After immersion of the idol, the neem seedling may be planted in their respective premises. So Reddy challenged the MLAs, MPs and the public representatives of his Constituency to take up this challenge and make it successful.

He also said that the environment is being damaged by the Ganesh idols made of POP (plaster of Paris). It also increases pollution in the environment. He appreciated the work and said we should save and protect our environment. He suggested Ganesh Mandal organisers in Chevella Constituency to install Clay Ganesh idols in Ganesh Mandals.