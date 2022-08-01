MRC building, government school water-logged due to incessant rains

Rangareddy: Flood water entered the MRC building belonging to the education department located in the centre of Kothur mandal of Rangareddy district. Due to the recent heavy rain, the building was flooded with water. As a result, the books in the building were soaked in water which left the staff shocked by this incident.

The local people are surprised with the management of the MRC building. They criticised and said that the rain water entered the building due to a small rain. They also requested the officials to take measures to prevent such situations from arising due to rains and currently most of the books are said to be wet.



In a similar situation at Narsappaguda village government school, Rain and sewage water reached up to the knees of the students in the classrooms of the school. Immediately, the panicked students were sent out by the staff. The schools lacked basic facilities and rain water entered the classrooms of the government school, teachers said. The teachers demanded the officials to take measures to prevent such situations or else it will be difficult for the students and staff to attend the school.