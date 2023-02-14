MRPS protests foiled by cops

Choutuppal: The police foiled protests by the cadres and leaders Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway on Monday. They were protesting the inordinate delay by the Central government to effect SC categorisation, in response to a call given by MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga.

As part of precautionary measures, the activists of MRPS were taken into preventive custody by Yadadri-Bhongir district police. A strong security was arranged in the villages and at important junctions to prevent any untoward incident. Bhongiri DCP Rajesh supervised the security on the NH-65 passing through the district.

MRPS workers gathered on the national highway at Madhira Borrollagudem village in Dandu Malkapur gram panchayat in Choutuppal mandal in the district, demanding that the Centre immediate address their demand. A rasta roko was also organised on the occasion and slogans were raised against the Central government. They said the movement would be carried out till the issue was addressed. On receipt of news, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the agitators.

Madiga Vidyarthi Samikhya state president Sande Karthik, Boya Lingaswamy, Udari Narsimha, Bandari David, Anjaiah, Rajesh, B.Rajesh, Shravankumar and others took part in the protest.