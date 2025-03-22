Much ado about nothing! Says Harish about his meeting with Revanth

Hyderabad: A sudden meeting between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in the As-sembly on Friday sparked a political speculation. Harish, accompanied by party senior leader T Padma Rao, held discussions with the CM for over 30 minutes.

Sources indicated that the leaders engaged in a friendly conversation, covering various issues. However, as soon as news of the meeting broke, Harish Rao dismissed political speculations, clarifying that the meeting was solely to discuss pending developmental projects and the delay in the release of funds for the Secunderabad Assembly constituency, repre-sented by Padma Rao.

Speaking informally to the media after the meeting, Harish Rao explained that the previous BRS government had sanctioned ₹32 crore under the Special Development Fund (SDF) for the construction of a high school, junior college, and degree college in Sithaphalmandi, Padma Rao’s con-stituency. However, due to the enforcement of the election code ahead of the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, neither the former BRS government nor the current Congress government had released the funds.

Harish Rao emphasized that Padma Rao had requested him to accompa-ny him to meet the CM and that no political significance should be at-tached to the visit. He stated that they had submitted a memorandum urging the CM to expedite the fund release for the projects.

Sources further confirmed that the discussion remained focused on de-velopmental matters, with no major political issues coming up during the meeting. Additionally, Harish Rao and the CM exchanged views on the ongoing budget session of the Assembly. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been consistently target-ing former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao in his absence during the Assembly debates. However, sources reiterated that the meeting between the CM and BRS leaders was limited to general discussions, with no deeper polit-ical implications.