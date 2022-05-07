Mudiraj, Vaddera communities seek Bandi's help

Mahabubnagar: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay as part of his 23rd day of Praja Sangrama Yatra toured various colonies in Mahbubangar district on Friday and met with Mudiraj and Vaddera community people, who poured out their woes with the BJP leader and sought his intervention to protect them from the atrocities of the local Minister.

While speaking at the face to face programme orgnaised at Amba Bhavani Temple in Mahbubnagar, Bandi Sanjay patiently heard the woes and problems of Mudiraj communities, who complained that local Minister Srinivas Goud had borne a grudge against them and not giving them pensions, double bedroom houses and on the top of that they are being harassed by the police due to false cases filed against them.

"The TRS government especially the local minister has bore a grudge against the Mudiraj communities in Mahbubnagar district. We have been harassed with false cases and not providing us the welfare schemes like pensions, double bed rooms and not making us part of other development schemes. We are urging you to protect us from this TRS government and the local Minister," said the members of Mudiraj communities while speaking to Bandi Sanjay.

In the entire Telangana State, the Mudiraj communities are more than 60 lakh population and their major livelihood is fishing. They said that their community is being grouped under BC-D group and demanded that they be grouped under BC-A category. In fact, based on the ratio proportion, the number of Mudiraj representation in Legislative Assembly must be more than 50 per cent, but not more than 10 per cent is there at present and they are not able to present their problems and issues in the Assembly properly.

They also alleged that their community is being sidelined in terms of allocation of fishing lakes and ponds in the district. They alleged that the government is selling fishing lakes to others instead of allocating to their communities to have a better livelihood.

It is understood that in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar the Mudiraj community has a sizable population. However, the State government has done nothing for their welfare and development of the community people, they alleged. They said when they asked for their rights the Minister and his associates are slapping false cases against them and harassing.

To this Bandi Sanjay said that the BJP will defiantly stand by them and help them get justice. He urged them to support BJP for the overall development.

The Vaddera community people from Moti Nagar also alleged that they are also suffering due to lack of proper houses and they demanded the State government to grant them houses. They also poured out their woes with Bandi Sanjay and urged him to provide them justice. "We are having Aadhar cards but the local officials are not providing us double bedroom houses. We are living in pathetic conditions in small huts, but the Telangana government is not providing us any housing," they said.