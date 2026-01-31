Multi state child trafficking racket busted

Ahmedabad police have successfully dismantled a multi state child trafficking network following the interception of a vehicle transporting a fifteen day old baby from Gujarat to Hyderabad Three suspects including one resident of Hyderabad have been arrested in connection with the illicit trade The apprehended individuals have been identified as Roshan Agarwal from Hyderabad Sumit Yadav from Uttar Pradesh and Vandana Panchal from Ahmedabad Investigation reveals that both Vandana Panchal and Roshan Agarwal have previously been booked for child trafficking in Hyderabad. After being released on bail the pair allegedly resumed their criminal activities.

The breakthrough came during a coordinated operation involving the Gujarat Crime Branch and the Anti Terrorism Squad which uncovered the extensive network spanning several states Acting on specific intelligence authorities intercepted a car near Kotarpur close to Ahmedabad airport as it travelled from Himmatnagar Officers discovered a newborn infant inside the vehicle and immediately detained the three occupants.

The baby was handed over to a Child Health Officer for a medical examination and protective care Police reports indicate the trio paid Rs 3.60 lakh to acquire the infant from a trafficker known as Munna alias Yunus in Himmatnagar The infant was reportedly being moved to Hyderabad to be handed over to an agent named Nagaraj for further sale

Both Yunus and Nagaraj remain at large with several police teams currently deployed to track them down Authorities are working to establish the identity of the biological mother and determine exactly how the child was illegally obtained Initial inquiries suggest the existence of an organised network that sources newborns from northern Gujarat to supply other states including Telangana Efforts are ongoing to trace biological parents and dismantle the entire infrastructure behind this trade The prompt action by the combined security forces has prevented the illegal sale of a vulnerable infant while highlighting persistent nature