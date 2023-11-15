Mulugu BJP candidate Prahalad says development is possible only with double engine govt

Ajmira Prahalad, MLA candidate of BJP party Mulugu said that development of Telangana state is possible only with double engine government. On Wednesday, he conducted election campaign in Tadwai Mandal of Mulugu Constituency. On this occasion, About 10 family members of Bayakkapet village of Tadwai mandal joined the BJP party under the leadership of BJP Mulugu MLA candidate Ajmira Prahlad wherein BJP Mulugu District President Chintalapudi Bhaskar Reddy welcomed the leaders.

BJP MLA candidate Prahalad asked the people to vote for BJP assuring that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme introduced by Narendra Modi at the Centre, construction of houses will be undertaken for everyone who is eligible. He said BJP governments will be formed at the Center and the state in the coming days and opined that the development of the state of Telangana is possible with a double engine government.

Bharatiya Janata Party District Incharge Ramana Reddy Parliament Co-Convenor Takkalapalli Devender Rao, District Vice Presidents Samsoth Rajanna Naik Islawat Vinod leaders and activists participated in this program.