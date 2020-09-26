Mulugu: Bogatha falls to open for visitors from Oct 1

Mulugu: But for the buzz of gushing waters, there was no activity at Bogatha in Wajedu mandal waterfalls all these months. Since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the forest department which looks after the tourist spot Bogatha waterfalls had closed it for the visitors.

Finally, the officials have decided to allow the people to visit the waterfalls from October 1. With no less 2,000 visitors to turn to Bogatha during the monsoon every day and 5,000 on weekends and public holidays, the authorities have decided to implement a strict Covid-19 protocol.

Mulugu District Forest Officer SV Pradeep Kumar Shetty said that only healthy tourists would be allowed to enter the premises. All the visitors would be screened at the main entrance, he added.

Shetty said that arrangements are being made to screen the visitors at the ticket counter. The authorities are yet to take a call on whether the visitors would be allowed to swim.

Anyways, we are taking all possible measures to protect the visitors, he said. The restaurant, garden and children's play area including the zip line etc would be available for the tourists, he said.