Mulugu collector makes surprise visit to Praja Palana application centre

The Mulugu District Collector, Ila Tripathi, conducted a surprise inspection of the Praja Palana application center in Vengalapur village panchayat of Tadwai mandal. During the event, she announced that the state government has launched the public administration program, which will accept applications from December 28 to January 6, excluding holidays on December 31 and January 1.

Tripathi emphasised that only one declaration should be submitted from each family for insurance and six guarantees. The government regulations require application forms to be distributed door-to-door, and applications should be submitted at designated counters in the villages to receive a receipt.

She clarified that a ration card is not the only requirement for the application process; Aadhaar cards can also be used through photocopies. Tripathi urged people not to believe rumours and assured that every application submitted would be accepted. She urged everyone to apply for the program and advised those who have already applied to keep their application receipts and numbers.

For people who are currently not in the villages, applications are being accepted once every month. Tripathi instructed officials to handle illiterate applicants and set up separate counters for those without ration cards.

DM&HO Dr. Appiah, DE Nageswara Rao from the Electricity Department, Secretary Narmada, and other concerned officials were present at the event.