Mulugu Congress candidate Seethakka campaigns in constituency, seeks votes from people

Congress party MLA candidate, MLA Seethakka, campaigned in several villages in Mulugu Constituency and spoke about the party's plans for the region. She mentioned that the employment guarantee scheme will be linked to agriculture to promote the sector and make it a festival. She promised to develop Mulugu area if the Congress party comes into power and highlighted her commitment to the welfare of the people, especially farmers.



Seethakka also criticized the BRS for trying to grab the lands of the people by inciting forest officials. She assured the farmers that she will work hard to provide them with waste lands and protect their rights. She emphasized her responsibility to provide degree books to all eligible individuals and mentioned that the party will fulfill Indiramma's promise to provide houses and plots to deserving people. She urged the people to vote for the Congress party and promised to support all castes and sections equally.

Seethakka criticized the KCR government for corruption and mismanagement in the Kaleshwaram project, alleging that one lakh crores of rupees were looted. She mentioned that the Congress party will implement six guarantee schemes within 100 days of coming to power, including providing financial support for the construction of houses.

Seethakka highlighted the alleged unfair selection of beneficiaries in government welfare schemes by the BRS Party, accusing them of favoring their own activists. She promised to cancel the Dharani portal and ensure that all farmers receive their degrees.

The campaign event was attended by various Congress party leaders and public representatives.







