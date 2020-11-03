Mulugu: Cops nab 4 Maoist recruiters

Mulugu: In what is termed as a major breakthrough, the Mulugu Police on Monday arrested four CPI-Maoists sympathisers, who were playing a key role in recruiting people for the banned outfit. The police, who apprehended the four sympathisers at Tadvai, identified them as Dabbakatla Suman, Chanda Mahesh, Tatipamula Ramesh, and Chidam Jangudev, all belonging to the erstwhile Warangal district.



OSD Sobhan Kumar and Assistant Superintendent of Police P Sai Chaitanya, who addressed the media, said that the accused were waiting for a vehicle to move towards Chhattisgarh side to meet the top Maoist leaders Haribhushan, Damodar, Rajireddy and Mylarapu Adellu. The police said that the accused tried to escape noticing them; however, they managed to nab them.

The accused, who were fascinated by the left-wing extremism ideology some time ago, have been working for the banned outfit, collecting party funds on behalf of the Maoists. The accused were also involved in strengthening the left-wing ideology and recruitment. This apart, they were also helping the top Maoist leaders by providing information, the police said.

The accused also disclosed the names of 13 others, who were influenced by the Maoist ideology and prepared to join that outfit. The 13 others belong to Adilabad and Khammam erstwhile districts.

Pasra Inspector Srinivas, RI Kiran Kumar and Tadvai Sub-Inspector Venkateswara Rao were among others present.