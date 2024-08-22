Municipal chief opens Gayatri Coop Bank

Bellampalli: Bellampalli Municipal Chairperson Jakkula Swetha inaugurated the newly established Gayatri Cooperative Urban Bank in Bellampalli town on Wednesday. She emphasized the importance of providing quality services to people and advised the bank staff to work towards achieving this goal.



The inaugural event was attended by local councilor Anitha Raju Lal Yadav, Kemisetti Saritha, Eligeti Srinivas, former councilor Punnam Chandu, leaders Jakkula Sridhar, Assistant General Manager Thirupathi, Manager Rajasekhar, ward leaders, bank officials, and clerical staff.