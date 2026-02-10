Municipal Elections: Komatireddy promises all-round development of Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reaffirmed that his foremost goal is the all-round development of the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation. Speaking during an election campaign roadshow held here on Monday, the Minister urged voters to ensure the victory of Congress party candidates in Divisions 14, 15, 16, 17, and 3 of the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation. He stated that pending underground drainage works and CC road construction in the municipal corporation would be completed soon. He assured that Nalgonda would be developed into problem-free residential colonies, with focused efforts on improving basic civic infrastructure.

He also informed that concrete steps have already been taken to provide a 24-hour drinking water supply to every colony across the divisions. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy emphasised that electing Congress party candidates in the municipal elections would accelerate development in all sectors. He cautioned people against supporting candidates who frequently change parties or those belonging to other political parties, stating that such choices would ultimately harm public interests.

He explained that with Nalgonda being upgraded to a Municipal Corporation, it is eligible to receive substantial funds from both the Central and State governments. These funds, he said, would enable the execution of large-scale development projects. He revealed that development works worth around Rs 2,200 crore are already in progress within the Municipal Corporation limits. The Minister assured voters that all promises made by Congress candidates in every division would be implemented without fail if they are elected.

Declaring himself a representative of the poor, he said he stands by his word and remains committed to public welfare. He added that the responsibility for Nalgonda’s development lies with the people and appealed to them not to be misled by electing candidates from other parties.

He further stated that Congress corporators, if elected, could effectively bring local issues to his attention and ensure their resolution. In contrast, he claimed that electing candidates from other parties would not yield tangible benefits. He took personal responsibility for resolving all existing problems in areas such as Charlapalli, Arjala Bavi, Patapalle, and Sheshammagudem.

The Minister appealed to voters to support Congress candidates by voting for the party’s “hand” symbol and to ensure a record majority. He asserted that peace and comprehensive development in the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation are possible only under the Congress party’s leadership.