Municipal polls: TPCC names star campaigners

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has officially announced its line-up of star campaigners for the ongoing municipal elections across the state. On Thursday, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud submitted a comprehensive list featuring 20 prominent leaders to State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini.

The roster is led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. In a move to demonstrate party unity and administrative strength, the Congress has drafted almost the entire cabinet into the campaign trail. High-profile names on the list include AICC in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, CWC special invitee Vamshi Chand Reddy, and veteran leader Hanumantha Rao.

Key ministers assigned to bolster the party’s prospects include Uttam Kumar Reddy (Irrigation), Damodara Rajanarsimha (Health), Sridhar Babu (IT), and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (R&B). The list also features strategic appointments like Seethakka (Panchayat Raj), Konda Surekha (Endowment), and Mohd Azharuddin (Minorities Welfare), ensuring a diverse reach across various demographics and regions.

With the final date for filing nominations having passed on Friday and the withdrawal deadline set for February 3, these star campaigners are expected to begin large-scale rallies and public meetings immediately. By deploying its most influential figures, the Congress aims to secure a dominant victory in the urban local bodies and maintain its political momentum in the state.