Munugode polls: Big army of TRS netas to woo voters

Hyderabad: Taking the Munugodu by-election as a prestige issue, in a record of sorts, the TRS as deployed a huge contingent of more than 1,000 leaders right from ministers, MLAs, MLCs to party student wing leaders who are sweating it out to impress upon voters in the constituency.

Ever since the notification was issued for the by-poll, the ruling party leaders from different parts of the State have been camping in the constituency. Presently, there are 14 ministers, 80 MLAs, MLCs, corporation chairpersons, mayors and municipal chairmen, ZP chairpersons and over 600-odd student wing leaders of the party.

While the local leaders will have to provide logistics, the leaders from outside the constituency will be finalising their daily routine of meeting voters door to door during day and also taking up caste-based meetings during in the evening.

According to the party leaders, this should be the biggest contingent so far by the ruling party during any by-poll. The party had deployed leaders in Huzurabad, which was an intensely fought battle but the number of leaders in Munugodu was phenomenal, said a TRS leader.

"The party does not want to take chances after the experiences of Dubbaka and Huzurabad; hence placed all the party machinery in Munugodu. The victory of the party in Munugode will give a message that people of Telangana are with KCR," the leader said.

The pink party leaders have been explaining to people that it was CM K Chandrashekar Rao who had ensured the fluoride problem was wiped out from the constituency. They are also bringing the contract issue, explaining that Rajgopal Reddy and BJP had imposed this burden on them for contracts worth Rs 18,000 crore.

Along with the big contingent of leaders who are campaigning, there are some others who are in the field in the name of squads. These squads would be keeping an eye on malpractices by the Opposition camps, specially the camp of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. The party has alleged that the BJP leader was giving Brezaa cars and bikes to lure public representatives. All these leaders would be staying in the constituency till November 1, the last date of campaign.