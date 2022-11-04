Munugodu: BJP, TRS accuse each other of distributing money to voters

Munugodu: The TRS and BJP workers came to blows over distribution of money to voters in the constituency where polling was conducted on Thursday.

It was alleged that TRS leaders from Karimnagar were staying in a house on Angadipet road in Chandur Municipal limits and distributing cash. BJP leaders came up to the house and protested. There was a conflict between the groups. The police came and sent both parties workers away. Rs 1,60,000 in cash was found in the bag of that person and seized by the police. At the same time in Chandur Municipal center, activists of BJP and TRS parties argued and insulted each other that they were distributing money through outsiders.

At one point, when the conflict between the two groups reached its peak level, the police arrived and dispersed the two groups.

When TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy came to inspect the polling booth set up at Chandur High School, the BJP workers staged protest. This led to a clash between the two groups. The candidate was forced to be sent away by the police. Police stops Rajagopal Reddy

When BJP candidate Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy came to check the voting in the polling booth set up in Chandur High School, the police stopped him by saying time was over. At last police allowed Rajagopal Reddy into the polling station after BJP workers raised slogans against police.