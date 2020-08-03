Murders by sand mafia increased in Telangana: CPI

Mahabubnagar: Communist Party of India (CPI) district leaders alleged that all the killings done by sand mafia are in fact murders done by the government. They visited the family of Narasimhulu, the Dalit farmer, who was recently crushed to death by a sand lorry driver for questioning against illegal sand mining from Dundhubi river passing through his farmlands in Tirumalapuram village of Rajapur mandal in Mahabubnagar district.

CPI district secretary Paramesh Goud alleged that the sand mafia is hand in glove with the TRS leaders and government officials and because of that only sand mafia in the district is resorting to killing all those, who question their business. He pointed out that this is the second such murder in Rajapur mandal.

Not only in Rajapur, such incidents have taken place in Bhootpur, Kosgi, Kodangal and other places in the district. Till now not a single ruling party leader has spoken against the sand mafia nor they condemned such killings, which clarifies that they were connived with sand mafia, he alleged.

Paramesh demanded that the government should immediately declare ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Narasimhulu and provide three acres and double bedroom house to the deceased family.

The CPI leader also questioned Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, who is claiming of having earned huge revenues through selling sand, as to why he is not condemning sand mafia killings or why he is not visiting the families of the poor farmers, who were killed by sand mafia. He criticized that TRS leaders are shedding crocodile tears. The CPI leaders threatened to take up more protests against the TRS government and its leaders, if they do not act early and come out to protect the interests of the poor farmers, SCs and STs in the district.