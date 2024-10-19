Musi to get Han riverfront plan

The Government wanted to send a 25-member team consisting of MLAs including BJP, BRS and AIMIM legislators to South Korea. But the BRS MLAs are boycotting the visit

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the tirade launched by the opposition parties, the State Government is keen to go ahead with the Musi Rejuvenation project. A high-powered delegation led by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will be visiting South Korea from Monday.

The delegation members will meet the local civic authorities, engineers and technical teams involved in the development of ‘Han Riverfront’ and will study economic activity along the riverfront in Seoul. The Government wanted to send a 25-member team consisting of MLAs including BJP, BRS and AIMIM legislators to South Korea. But the BRS MLAs are boycotting the visit.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his recent visit to South Korea had visited the Han riverfront. He later asked the MAUD officials to conduct a detailed study and prepare a report on the technology and designs to develop the Musi riverfront uniquely.

According to officials, the establishment of recreation clubs, shopping complexes and business centres along the Musi will be part of the main economic development programs. The government had invited MIM MLAs – Mohammed Mobin (Bahadurpura), Kaousar Moinduddin (Karwan), Mir Julfikar Ali (Charminar) and Ahmed Balaba from Malkapet to be part of the delegation. BRS MLAs – D Sudhir Reddy (LB Nagar), B Lakshma Reddy (Uppal) and Ch Malla Reddy (Medchal) and Raja Singh of BJP were invited. However, the opposition party MLAs are not ready to visit Seoul as they have launched a political fight opposing the Musi rejuvenation project.