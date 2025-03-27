MVS Degree College Students Launch Cooperative Club to Promote Awareness

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar, Cooperative Club, MVS Degree College, Cooperative Societies, Student Initiative, Financial Empowerment. The club was inaugurated as part of the International Year of Cooperatives 2025, following directives from the State Cooperative Commissioner.

At the launch event, District Cooperative Officer Shankara Chari, who attended as the chief guest, highlighted the significance of cooperative societies in supporting traditional professions, empowering weaker sections, and fostering self-sufficiency. He emphasized that cooperatives play a vital role in protecting underprivileged communities from exploitation and assisting farmers and artisans through dedicated support systems.

Addressing the gathering, he also underscored the contribution of cooperatives to women’s self-help groups, which have been instrumental in financial empowerment. As a symbolic gesture, Cooperative Audit Officer Titus Paul led students in singing the cooperative anthem, adding enthusiasm to the event.

The program saw the participation of MVS Degree College Principal Smt. Padmavati, NSS Program Officer Narasimhulu, and cooperative officials Veerabhadrayya, Divya, and Nagaraju, who commended the students for their proactive involvement in this initiative.