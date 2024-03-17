Live
- WPL 2024: Meghana comes in as DC win toss, elect to bat first against RCB in title clash
- Security forces will be deployed optimally for Lok Sabha polls: J&K DGP
- My Home Bhuja Gated Community residents briefs problems to Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
- 5 national highways, 259 roads closed as snow, rain lash Himachal Pradesh
- PM Modi to address second public meeting in Karnataka in the run up to LS election
- The code of conduct has come in to effect immediately.DC BM Santosh
- Punjab Kings players interact with patients with spinal injuries
- CCI Billiards Classic: Sitwala, Kothari and Jagdale to challenge Champion Advani
- Time has come to change govt both in Centre, Haryana: Hooda
- Sr Women's hockey nationals: Haryana, Odisha seal quarterfinal berths with emphatic wins
Just In
My Home Bhuja Gated Community residents briefs problems to Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
Residents of My Home Bhuja Gated Community in Kondapur Division came together for a meeting to discuss the upcoming parliamentary elections in the...
Residents of My Home Bhuja Gated Community in Kondapur Division came together for a meeting to discuss the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Chevella Parliament. The meeting was attended by Chevella ex-Members of Parliament Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, software industry experts, and senior citizens.
During the meeting, the community members highlighted various problems they were facing and requested for Modi's support to help the Bharatiya Janata Party win in the Chevella Parliament. Konda Vishweshwar Reddy assured the residents that he would work towards solving their issues once they win the elections.
Participants at the meeting included Narasimha Raju, Pawan, Aravind, Santosh, Prasad, Purushottam, Anita Reddy, and others. The community expressed their confidence in Modi's guarantee to address their problems and ensure the development of the Chevella Parliament.