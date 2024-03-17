My Home Bhuja Gated Community residents briefs problems to Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Residents of My Home Bhuja Gated Community in Kondapur Division came together for a meeting to discuss the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Chevella Parliament. The meeting was attended by Chevella ex-Members of Parliament Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, software industry experts, and senior citizens.

During the meeting, the community members highlighted various problems they were facing and requested for Modi's support to help the Bharatiya Janata Party win in the Chevella Parliament. Konda Vishweshwar Reddy assured the residents that he would work towards solving their issues once they win the elections.

Participants at the meeting included Narasimha Raju, Pawan, Aravind, Santosh, Prasad, Purushottam, Anita Reddy, and others. The community expressed their confidence in Modi's guarantee to address their problems and ensure the development of the Chevella Parliament.