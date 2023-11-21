Live
- Nai Brahmins and Vishwa Brahmins extended support to BRS candidate Theegulla Padmarao
- Kadambari Kiran Foundation ‘Manam Saitam’ distributes checks to the needy
- Kumaraswamy is becoming a laughing stock: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Early Detection of Stomach Cancer
- Congress, Trinamool, Shiv Sena (UBT) criticise PM Modi entering dressing room of Indian cricket team after their loss in CWC final (Ld)
- Punjab: Sugarcane farmers start indefinite protest over procurement price
- CRISIL upgrades IIFL Finance’s outlook to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’
- Microsoft appoints Aparna Gupta as Global Delivery Centre leader
- CPI's Narayana urges Chief Minister to assist drought effected people in AP
- Leaked! iPhone 16 to offer a larger display and enhanced battery
Just In
Mynampally Hanumantha Rao holds Athmeeya Sammelanam in Jawahar Nagar
Highlights
Malkajgiri MLA Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao participated in the Athmeeya Sammelan program organised in Jawahar Nagar Colony under East Anand Division and asked for the support of the colony residents.
On this occasion, the MLA said that they should vote for Congress. Division President Umesh Singh, B Block President Venkatesh Yadav, B K Srinivas, Satyamurthy, Babu, Satyanarayana, Sampath Rao, Brahmaiah, Kishore, Shakeel, and others were present.
