Mynampally Hanumantha Rao holds Athmeeya Sammelanam in Jawahar Nagar

Malkajgiri MLA Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao participated in the Athmeeya Sammelan program organised in Jawahar Nagar Colony under East Anand Division and asked for the support of the colony residents.

On this occasion, the MLA said that they should vote for Congress. Division President Umesh Singh, B Block President Venkatesh Yadav, B K Srinivas, Satyamurthy, Babu, Satyanarayana, Sampath Rao, Brahmaiah, Kishore, Shakeel, and others were present.



