Mynampally Rohit’s joining in Cong causes stir

Hyderabad: Mynampally Hanmantha Rao's son Mynampally Rohit joining the Congress created a stir locally. Medak District Congress president Kantha Reddy Tirupati Reddy resigned from the Congress opposing Rohit's inclusion. He resigned from the primary membership of the party and from the post. A letter was written to this effect. Tirupati Reddy opposed the inclusion of Mainampally Rohit.

He commented in the letter that it is clear that workers like him who have worked hard for the party have no place in this party. Tirupati Reddy expressed regret that tickets were given on the basis of money bags without recognizing the services, sacrifices and hardships done for the Congress party.

But he did not reveal which party he will join. The Congress party has not yet responded to this development.