Mysterious blast damages Chennur Cheruvu

Highlights

Unknown individuals blasted the concrete mattress of Shanigakunta Cheruvu in Chennur town in the district on Monday night.

Mancherial: Unknown individuals blasted the concrete mattress of Shanigakunta Cheruvu in Chennur town in the district on Monday night.

The destruction had severely affected 43 acres of Ayacut farmers and fishermen dependent on the cheruvu.

Upon receiving information on Tuesday, Chennur Division Irrigation Executive Engineer Vishnu inspected the damage.

Based on irrigation officials’ complaints, Circle Inspector Ravinder registered a case and is investigating.

