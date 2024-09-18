Live
- 3 months Cyber Security Certification Program for students from September 23
- Hamas official says Sinwar will not leave Gaza
- AP Cabinet Meeting begins: Key Decisions on Liquor Policy expected
- Never expected I'd play this much for Australia, says Zampa on 100 ODIs milestone
- Saved Rs 6,000 per month on power bill: Central scheme beneficiary to PM Modi
- Israel to allocate US$133 million to promote AI development
- Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Sings with Usha Uthup at CNN's SheShakti2024 Event
- Ten killed, 36 injured as bus overturns in Iran
- Amazon appoints Samir Kumar as India operations head
- Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ on Track to Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film
Just In
Mysterious blast damages Chennur Cheruvu
Highlights
Unknown individuals blasted the concrete mattress of Shanigakunta Cheruvu in Chennur town in the district on Monday night.
Mancherial: Unknown individuals blasted the concrete mattress of Shanigakunta Cheruvu in Chennur town in the district on Monday night.
The destruction had severely affected 43 acres of Ayacut farmers and fishermen dependent on the cheruvu.
Upon receiving information on Tuesday, Chennur Division Irrigation Executive Engineer Vishnu inspected the damage.
Based on irrigation officials’ complaints, Circle Inspector Ravinder registered a case and is investigating.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS