N Balaram Naik takes charge as SCCL CMD

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)Director (Finance and Personnel) N Balaram Naik took additional charge as the chairman and managing director(CMD) of the company at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

After assuming office, he conveyed special thanks to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. He said he would hard to make Singareni a leading company in the country in all fields, including open new mines and generation of thermal and solar power. He said SCCL faces no coal shortage and is ready to supply power to Telangana state even during peak power consumption.

Balaram said that as per a special direction of the state government, they will lay great emphasis on the welfare of workers. Not just that, the development of nearby villages would also be considered a priority and the social responsibility programmes would be expanded. On the vacancies, he said they would be identified and filled soon..

The new CMD observed that in order to achieve the target of 700 lakh tonnes of production for this year, there is a need to increase the productivity, and for this, officials, employees and trade union leaders should cooperate with the management.

SCCL former Director (Finance, Personnel) Pavithran Kumar, UP Cadre IAS Officer Srinivas, Central Coal Fields Chairman, and Kolindia Director (Technical) B Veera Reddy, Singareni Directors NVK Srinivas (Operations), GVenkateswara Reddy(Projects and Planning), ED(Coal Movement), J Alvin, GM(Coordination), M Suresh, GM (Safety),Guravaiah, General Secretary of Singareni Officers' Association. NV Rajasekhara Rao, and other officials congratulated the new CMD.