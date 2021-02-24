'NABARD happy to be part in making Telangana Golden State'

Karimnagar: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is glad to be a part in the transformation of Telangana into a 'Golden State', said its Telangana Region Office Chief General Manager Y Krishna Rao.

Quoting the success formula of Telangana State with the launching of white, blue, pink and green revolutions, the NABARD CGM said that they were happy to be a part of all the four revolutions and committed for the growth of the youngest State. He assured to continue support to the State government in future also.

Krishna Rao participated in Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) board meeting here on Tuesday, which was attended by TSCAB and DCCB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao and CEO N Satyanarayana Rao and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Rao said that the NABARD had extended financial assistance to a tune of Rs 10,000 crore for the revolutionary scheme of providing protected drinking water to the people of the State under Mission Bhagiratha scheme. "Rs 5,600 crore for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project; Rs 4,600 crore for Komuravelli Mallannasagar project; and Rs 800 crore to Markfed for maize procurement." Recently, NABARD has decided to extend financial assistance of Rs 1,100 crore under RIDF programme for the construction of 500 to 600 check dams to tap each and every drop of water and recharge the ground water table, he informed.

Stating that Karimnagar DCCB is the best in the country in terms of all parameters, he assured people's money is safe in Karimnagar DCCB because of its accelerated performance and providing better services to its customers than any commercial bank. He hoped that the Karimnagar DCCB, which was doing around Rs 5,000 crore business, would cross Rs 10,000 crore business in next three years.

CGM Krishna Rao said that Karimnagar DCCB had also emerged as the only cooperative bank in the country to secure cyber security operations centre (C-SOC). Claiming that the total computerisation of all the 800 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in the State had ensured transparency and reinforced faith among customers, he stated and informed that presently, they are on a mission mode to convert PACS into MACS (multiservice providers) with the support of NABARD and lower interest rate.