Nadda accepted that BRS is undefeatable: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: State Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao strongly condemned the statements of BJP national head JP Nadda and said that Nadda's VRS statement means that BRS could not be defeated and that he accepted this in public.



VRS means voluntarily leaving the services and it means that until and unless BRS voluntarily gets aside, Nadda accepted that nobody can defeat us, said the minister.

He said that Nadda read the script given to him without thinking for a second about what is written there. He said that Nadda was speaking about poll promises while forgetting about the 2 crore jobs every year, Rs 15 lakh in every Indian's account, Black Money, and many others.

Harish Rao said that the rupee value was decimated beyond repair, diesel prices shot up, fertilizers prices went up and BJP's promise to double the income of farmers was thrown to the winds. He demanded the central government say something about the crores of jobs and lakhs of rupees promised to the people of the country.

He said that his government was giving people not only what was promised during elections but also what was necessary as and when. He said that Mission Bhagiratha was not a poll promise but it was implemented. Listing out other schemes he said that Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Bima were not poll promises but were implemented and that positively favoured many families and social groups in the state.

He said that KCR Kit was the big hit and that was not a poll promise. He said that it was the vision and concern for the people of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao that helped save many lives and benefit lakhs. He said that deliveries in government hospitals increased from 30 to 66 per cent today.

He said that BJP was always thinking of how to win the election and how to do politics without doing any service to the people.