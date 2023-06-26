Nadda tears into KCR’s ‘mis’rule in Telangana

Nagarkurnool: While it was nine years of 'Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan' at national level under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi bringing significant change in the lives of all sections of the people, in Telangana it was ‘Kalyan’ only for three people – CM KCR, his son KTR and his daughter Kavitha, said BJP national president J P Nadda at a public meeting in Nagarkurnool on Sunday.

The public meeting was organised as part of ‘Nav Sankalp Sabha,’ to celebrate nine years of BJP rule. Nadda said KCR had changed his party’s name from TRS to BRS and it was an apt name as the ruling party in Telangana had become "Bhrastachar Rakshashula Samithi."

Referring to the meeting of 17 Opposition parties in Patna recently, Nadda described it as a 'photo session' of political parties which want to save their families from charges of corruption.

He said Modi's government in the last nine years has been working to take the country forward and had pumped a lot of funds towards infrastructural development for Telangana as well. The core principle of the BJP government at the Centre was good governance.

For many Opposition parties, like RJD, Samajwadi, TMC and Congress, promoting the dynastic rule is more important and that is why they want to defeat the BJP at the national level. He said it would remain a daydream for them as they have lost their credibility. He said the BJP would be back in power for the third consecutive term.

Turning his ire towards the BRS, Nadda said the situation in Telangana was no different. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family is working only for his personal and family interests. “When I say one family... KCR family, KCR himself, his son, his daughter have become BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samiti) while Telangana was pushed back," the BJP chief alleged. Calling Dharani portal a tool to grab the land of the poor peasants by the BRS, he said if voted to power the BJP would scrap the portal.



In Telangana, the BJP chief said the actions of the BRS government had dashed the dreams of all those who sacrificed their lives for a separate state. “Telangana is the only state where the prices are highest in the country,” he added.

Nadda further said Modi's government has worked for the empowerment of the poor, deprived sections, Dalits, women, etc, through various welfare schemes like PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, Ujwal Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi and PM Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Some of those schemes were also benefitting the people of Telangana, he added.

Referring to the recent foreign visit of PM Modi to the US and Egypt, he said, earlier when PMs from India went to the US, the discussions on the table were on terrorism, Kashmir and Pakistan. 'This time, it was development and economy. "It shows how the country has changed its image in the world in the last nine years,” he said.

He asked the people to vote for the BRS if they want to promote the interests of the family members of the ruling party in Telangana and its progeny to come. “If you want to take Telangana forward then vote for the BJP,” he said.