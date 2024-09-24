Nadigadda's Transformation Achievable Through Student Unions

Gadwal: On the occasion of the establishment of the new "PDSU Nadigadda Student Union," Kurava Pallayya, BRSV District Coordinator for Jogulamba Gadwal, attended the event held at Sri Vidya Vocational College, Gadwal, on Tuesday, as the chief guest. Responding to the invitation from PDSU leader Ganjipeta Raju, Pallayya shared the stage with various student union leaders and addressed the gathering.

Key Highlights from Kurava Pallayya's Speech:

He extended his best wishes to the newly formed PDSU Nadigadda Student Union committee members.

He urged student unions to fight for the establishment of new educational institutions in Nadigadda.

Emphasizing the development of the education system, he stressed the need to challenge the government authorities through continuous struggles.

Pallayya remarked that marginalized communities in Nadigadda have been deprived of education for many years.

According to him, "Student unions are the foundation for societal change."

He called on student unions to advocate for the people and students, constantly pressuring the government for reforms.

Pallayya criticized the Telangana state government, accusing it of neglecting the education sector and failing to provide adequate education to the poor and marginalized under Congress's leadership.

He noted that before coming to power, the Congress government promised free education, stipends, and fee reimbursements but failed to deliver on these promises after gaining power.

Speaking about the poor conditions in Gadwal district’s government schools, Pallayya highlighted the lack of basic amenities such as washrooms and toilets, leading to severe difficulties for students. Many government schools also face issues like broken doors and windows, with a scarcity of basic infrastructure.

He urged students and youth to prepare for strong protests against the anti-people and anti-education policies adopted by both central and state governments.

Drawing inspiration from leaders like Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Che Guevara, George Reddy, Maroju Veeranna, and Jampala Chandrasekhar Prasad, Pallayya expressed his happiness about the formation of the PNVS union, calling it a positive development for the movement.

On this occasion, Chand Pasha (Tatikunta) was congratulated as the newly elected President of the PDSU Nadigadda Student Union. The Vice Presidents are Akapogu Raju (Gadwal), Chakri (Aiza), and Rakesh (Gattu), with Tirumalesh (Nagar Doddi) as the General Secretary, among other committee members.

Prominent student leaders who attended the event included USFI State Assistant Secretary Ranga Swamy, MSF District President Kolla Mahesh, TNSF State Spokesperson Upper Subhan, and former AISF District President Upper Krishna.