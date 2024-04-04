Live
Just In
Nagar Kurnool district closed veterinary clinic without staff

Nagarkurnool: Villagers are suffering from severe problems due to the closure of veterinary clinic in Pedhakothapally mandal of Nagar Kurnool district.
The villagers said that the veterinary clinic was closed without any staff before two months after the new building was opened in the village.
Thousands of sheep, cattle and other animals are suffering due to the closure of the veterinary clinic in the village. Officials want to open and staff a veterinary clinic.
