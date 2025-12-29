Nagar Kurnool GGH Doctors Save Brain Stroke Patient with Timely Treatment

Nagarkurnool: Doctors at the Nagar Kurnool District General Hospital (GGH) successfully saved the life of a brain stroke patient by providing timely and effective treatment, earning widespread appreciation.

Parvathamma (45), a resident of Gourareddipalli village in Telakapalli mandal, suddenly fell seriously ill on Sunday night and suffered a brain stroke. She developed symptoms such as facial deviation on the left side, inability to move her left hand, and weakness in her left leg. Recognizing the seriousness of the condition, her family members immediately shifted her to the Nagar Kurnool District General Hospital.

Assistant Professor Dr. Shankar, who was on duty in the Emergency Unit, responded promptly and initiated treatment. Suspecting a stroke, he immediately ordered a CT scan, which confirmed an interruption in blood supply to the brain. The matter was informed to senior officials, and the required injection was administered without delay. The patient was kept under close observation.

Following timely treatment, the patient’s facial deviation and paralysis in the left hand and leg gradually improved, and she was brought out of the life-threatening condition. Doctors stated that her health condition is currently stable.

District General Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr. V. Shekhar, HOD Shakunthala, Assistant Professor Dr. Shankar, and the entire emergency medical team were specially congratulated for their swift and coordinated response.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Superintendent Dr. V. Shekhar said that in emergency conditions like stroke, bringing the patient to the hospital without any delay is crucial for saving lives. Even a short delay could have led to severe complications, he warned. He appreciated the efficiency and dedication of the emergency medical team.

Dr. Shekhar also emphasized that all emergency medical facilities are available in government hospitals and urged the public to utilize these services during critical situations. The incident has drawn praise from patients and the public for the dedicated services of the Nagar Kurnool District General Hospital doctors.