Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll: Counting of votes begins

Counting of votes for Nagarjuna Sagar assembly by-election began at 8 am on Sunday at State Warehouse Corporation Godowns in Nalgonda. The counting of votes in 346 polling stations will be completed in 25 rounds.

The vote counting began with the counting of postal ballots in which TRS was leading. In the first round, the ruling TRS party was leading with 147 votes with 1,475 votes. A total number of 4,228 votes were polled for TRS and 2,753 votes for Congress.

In the second round, the party candidate Nomula Bhagat was leading with 2,216 votes and in the third round, Bhagat was leading with 2,665 votes.

The counting of votes were carried out by the officers, counting staff, police personnel who underwent COVID-19 tests. The test reports were handed over to authorities on Saturday.