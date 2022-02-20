Nagarjuna Sagar: Ferries to Nagarjuna Konda resume

Nagarjuna Sagar: Ferries finally started on Saturday for Nagarjuna Konda, where Buddhism was practiced. Launches to Nagarjuna Konda were suspended soon after 77 passengers died in boat capsize incident in Godavari river that took place near Kucchalur of Andhra Pradesh on September 24, 2019.

The launches did not run for a long time due to corona fear. Launches of AP were suspended due to lack of fitness.

Despite the fitness of the Telangana launches, they could not run as officials of the Forest Department of AP did not give necessary permissions to travel through their territorial Krishna water. Telangana Tourism Development Corporation officials have got the permission from Prakasam District Forest Division officials after repeated appeals and several months of waiting.

Tourists visit to Nagarjuna Konda has been disrupted for about two and a half years which led to grow creepers and weeds on ways to museum

Staff of the Archaeological Department cleaned the premises of the museum and did necessary electrical repairs in the interest of tourists.Ferries are finally allowed to Nagarjuna Konda from February 19

First Ferry with 60 passengers

The first ferry with 60 tourists from the Telangana region went to Nagarjuna Konda, on Saturday. Tourists are eager to see Nagarjuna Konda as the launches are going their after 28 months.

TS Official of the launch station located at down park in hill colony used to organize jolly trips to tourists in Krishna waters for an hour to compensate Nagarjuna Konda tour and to get income. Tour to Nagarjuna Konda from Launch station includes two hours to and fro ferry travelling and one hour visit to Museum.

Tour to Buddhist pilgrims started to Sagar

With the launch of ferry tour to Nagarjuna Konda, foreign Buddhist pilgrims have been visiting Nagarjunasagar. Buddist pilgrims used to come and go up to Hyderabad only for the last two and a half years, Now Buddhists got the opportunity to visit places like Sriparvataramam and Buddhavanam, which have the largest Buddhist stupa in South India. According to Tourism officials, CM KCR is likely to inaugurate Buddhavanam soon. Development of tourism will grow and small traders will earn good revenue for their livelihood if the number of tourists to Sagar increases day by day