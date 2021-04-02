Nagarjuna Sagar: Jana Reddy an outdated leader

Halia (Nagarjuna Sagar): Minsters G Jagdish Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated that Jana Reddy is an outdated leader, who did nothing for the development of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency during his 35-year tenure as Sagar MLA, whereas TRS candidate N Bhagat Kumar is a young, energetic and educated, who can develop Sagar with the support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.



On Friday, the duo Ministers attended a programme, where BJP activists in large numbers have joined the ruling TRS, in Halia of Sagar constituency. As many as 800 party activists of BJP have joined the TRS under the leadership of Kadari Anjaiah Yadav, who shifted his loyalty from BJP to TRS in the presence of Ministers Jagadish Reddy and T Srinivas Yadav.

Speaking on this occasion, both the Ministers said that the BJP lost faith of the people in the country as it is implementing anti-people policies in the name of reforms, increased prices of in petrol and diesel and introduced anti-farmer policies. The people of Nagarjuna Sagar were waiting for the day of byelection, i.e., April 17, to teach a lesson to both the national parties BJP and Congress.

Minister Jagadish Reddy, Srinivas Yada stated that the response of the people is indicating pro-TRS environment in the constituency and with the blessings of the people of the constituency, the TRS will retain the seat with a thumping majority.