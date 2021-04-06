Nagarjuna Sagar: Majority of people are in favour of TRS

Nagarjuna Sagar: Majority of the people of Nidamanur mandal and other parts of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency are in favour of the TRS to continue the progress of the constituency, Miryalaguda MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao stated.

Along with Wardhannapet MLA Arooru Ramesh, Bhaskar Rao campaigned at Rajannagudem village in the mandal and SC Colony at Nidamanur headquarters on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering, the MLA described the TRS government as a welfare government and all sections of the society were benefiting from one or other schemes that were being implemented by the State government. He said that during his campaign, he was observing people's pleasure over Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's style of functioning and measures being taken for the development of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency in the fields of education, health and irrigation facility to tail end lands through Nellikunnu, Kunkudu Chettu Thanda lift schemes.

Responding to the comments of Congress leaders on his political life, Bhaskar Rao said that he will answer to all questions when Congress candidate K Jana Reddy asks him. He explained that he shifted his loyalty to TRS from Congress only for the development of Miryalaguda constituency and was attracted by CM KCR's pro-people policies.

He urged the people of Nidamanur mandal and the constituency to support TRS candidate for Sagar byelection, Nomula Bhagath Kumar for better prospects of the constituency. He exuded confidence that party candidate Bhagath will win the byelection with the blessings of the people of Sagar constituency, who blessed his father former MLA late Nomula Narsimhaiah in 2018 general elections.

Meanwhile, Government Chief Whip Balka Suman along with party candidate Nomula Bhagath continued his campaign in the villages of Peddavoora mandal on Tuesday. Suman, in his high voltage campaign, fired salvos on Opposition parties Congress and BJP's baseless comments on CM KCR and the TRS government. People of Sagar constituency are clever enough and eagerly waiting for the election day to cast their votes to the TRS, he added.





Miryalaguda MLA Bhaskar Rao campaigning in SC colony of Nidmanur mandal on Tuesday







