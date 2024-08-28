Live
- For Raviraa Bhardwaj ‘horse riding & scuba diving’ are ‘most favorite activities’
- Global LNG markets heading towards significant supply glut, India to benefit
- AP Cabinet abolishes Reverse Tendering process, here are decisions approved
- NRC issue: More than 9 lakh people to get AADHAR card, says Assam CM
- Annika Mohini Athmakuri’s Stunning Bharatanatyam Arangetram
- Reflect Orbital: California Startup to Deliver Sunlight at Night with Satellites
- 10 years ago, PM Modi's five suggestions paved way for PMJDY roll-out & success
- Artificial Intelligence in healthcare
- Calcutta High Court rejects PIL on BJP's 12-hour strike in Bengal
- West Indies vs South Africa: West Indies clean sweeps T20 Series
Just In
Nagarkurnool: Boy Dies from Electric Shock
Highlights
A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday in Sulfurpet village, Bijnapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district, where a boy lost his life due to contact with...
A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday in Sulfurpet village, Bijnapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district, where a boy lost his life due to contact with an electrical wire.
According to SI Nagashekar Reddy, the boy, identified as Shiva (16), was cleaning dust and dirt from the roof of his house when he accidentally touched a live electrical wire and died on the spot. Based on a complaint from the boy's father, Bhagavantu, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the SI reported.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS