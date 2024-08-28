  • Menu
Nagarkurnool: Boy Dies from Electric Shock

Nagarkurnool: Boy Dies from Electric Shock
A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday in Sulfurpet village, Bijnapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district, where a boy lost his life due to contact with...

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday in Sulfurpet village, Bijnapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district, where a boy lost his life due to contact with an electrical wire.

According to SI Nagashekar Reddy, the boy, identified as Shiva (16), was cleaning dust and dirt from the roof of his house when he accidentally touched a live electrical wire and died on the spot. Based on a complaint from the boy's father, Bhagavantu, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the SI reported.

X