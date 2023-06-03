Nagarkurnool: BRS unveiled biggest land scam through Dharani, alleges Bhatti Vikramarka

Nagarkurnool : Launching a scathing attack on the BRS party, senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that through Dharani portal, the BRS government unveiled the biggest lands scams ever happened in the history of the country.

While poor were given rights over their land under several legislations by the previous governments, the BRS government brought Dharani and removed the rights of poor over the land.

Bhatti’s padayatra entered Balmuru in Atchampeta constituency on 78th day on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he called upon each and every section of people in the state including journalists, intellectuals, artists and people with progressive thoughts to ponder over the future of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

What were the goals set for the Telangana State and where are we heading today, guestioned Bhatti Vikramarka. After 10 years of achieving the new state of Telangana, if we look back and see, we have realised not a single goal for which we had struggled long and achieved the state have been achieved.