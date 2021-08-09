Nagarkurnool: Chenchus threaten to commit suicide

Nagarkurnool: Chenchu tribals of Amrabad mandal in the district have threatened to commit suicide if the State government do not solve their problem regarding podu land

cultivation.

Chenchu tribals leader Chirra Ramulu of Sarlapally village of Amrabad mandal alleged that revenue, forest and other government department officials have been harassing Chenchus and forcing them to leave their lands which they have been cultivating for ages. "We have no other option except to commit suicide, if the officials do not stop harassing us over podu land cultivation," he stated. He said that Chenchus have been living by cultivating podu lands in the forest areas for centuries. But for the past few years, the government officials, particularly forest officials were forcing the chenchus to stop cultivating lands, he noted. Ramulu demanded the government to immediately issue podu land patta to chenchus. 'If not, we will commit suicide. At least our deaths will open the eyes of the government,' he added.

The Chenchu leader said that they have planned a long-term protest and decided to take up hunger strike. Even then if the government does not heed their problems, then they have the last resort to commit suicide one after the other, he warned.