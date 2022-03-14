  • Menu
Nagarkurnool: Grand welcome accorded to CJI
Nagarkurnool district Collector P Uday Kumar greeting Supreme Court Chief Justice N V Ramana, on arrival at Haritha Hotel in Mannanoor on Sunday

Highlights

Nagarkurnool: The Supreme Court Chief Justice N V Ramana halted for a while at Haritha Hotel Resorts in Mannanoor village of Amrabad mandal in Nagarkurnool during his pilgrimage to Srisailam on Sunday.

District collector P Uday Kumar and SP K Manohar and Mahabubnagar District Chief Judge Pemavati received the Chief Justice. Later, police presented a guard of honour. The CJI was accompanied by Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

The district officials presented a memento of Amrabad Reserve Forest to the CJI on the occasion. Mahabubnagar district and sessions judge Raghuram, Women and POCSO Judge Umadevi, Nagarkurnool Senior Civil Judge Seethal, Principal Senior Civil Judge Venktram, DSP Giribabu and others were present during the programme.

