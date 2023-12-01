Nagarkurnool: Historic day in Chenchu Pentas

Nagarkurnool : In a landmark event, Chenchupentas in the Nallamalla forest region of Nagarkurnool witnessed its inaugural voting process since India gained independence, with an impressive 75% voter turnout on Thursday. District Election Officer and Collector, P Uday Kumar, reported that nine polling stations were strategically set up in the hilly forested areas, allowing 290 voters from various Chenchupentas to participate in the electoral process.

The aboriginal tribal Chenchupentas, nestled within the Nallamalla forest region, was once considered a stronghold of Naxalites. However, a transformative shift has taken place as the Chenchu community, recognising the significance of the Constitution and the election process, actively engaged in choosing their leaders. Collector Uday Kumar commended the election staff for their successful management of the process at the specially established polling stations.

Previously, Chenchu voters had to endure a 25 km journey to reach distant polling stations, discouraging many from participating. Now, with the establishment of polling stations voters expressed their joy over the convenience and accessibility provided. They lauded the Election Commission for this monumental occasion, where seven new polling stations in Lingala mandal and two in Amrabadmandal were set up to serve the Chenchu tribal communities.

Moreover, the DEO spearheaded a special initiative to ensure that all Chenchu voters exercised their franchise comfortably. Special arrangements were made to record the voting process at each station, accompanied by the necessary infrastructure for polling staff.