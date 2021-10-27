Nagarkurnool: Mega blood donation camp organised

Nagarkurnool: A mega blood camp was organised marking the week-long police martyr day celebrations in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohan Reddy launched the mega blood donation camp and urged the youth and all the police personals to donate the blood so as to help the needy people in the times of emergency.

A large number of police personals from Nagarkurnool took part in the blood donation camp voluntarily.

While speaking on the occasion, the Nagarkurnool DSP said that the police are working 24/7 for the peace and safety of the people. Remembering the sacrifices of those martyr police personals, the DSP said that many police personals have sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties keeping law and order in mind and dealing with anti-social elements.

The DSP said that the police personals are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the safety and security of the people. He said the police needs people's cooperation in order to deliver better services and ensure the anti-social elements are kept at bay.