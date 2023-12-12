Nagarkurnool: More than 10 heinous murders in name Tantric workship!!!!!

Nagarkurnool: The news that a man from a village in Nagarkurnool mandal has committed more than 10 murders simultaneously in the name of tantric worship is creating a stir. Allegations are being made that victims were taken to distant places and were murdered in the hope of hidden wealth.

According to the police sources, it seems that the accused used to make innocent people believe that he would perform tantric pujas for the extraction of hidden treasures in houses and fields. He used to collect huge amount of money and get the immovable properties of the poor people registered in his name.

It seems that after finding the fund, if they pay the money, the land will be registered in their name. It seems that he killed those who forced him to re-register their land after finding no funds. In this way, it is reported that he committed more than 10 murders in different areas.

It is reported that all these cases have been registered as suspicious death cases in the respective police stations. The police is likely to make a statement on Tuesday regarding these murders.

It seems that the murders of this accused came to light with the murder of Venkatesh, a real estate businessman from Veepanagandla mandal in Wanaparthi district in November. It is learnt that the accused took money from Venkatesh and took it away in the name of Khudrapuja and killed him. Suspicions arose as the accused was in contact with Venkatesh's family members.

The matter came to light on November 26 when a complaint was lodged with the Nagarkurnool police. It seems that these murders came to light while investigating. It is reported that the accused belongs to a village in Nagarkurnool Mandal.

The accused used to live with his family in the district headquarters and used to run real estate business. In 2018, after contesting as a ward councilor and losing, it is reported that he started the method of tantric worship.