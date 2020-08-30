Nagarkurnool records 253 Corona cases in 24 hours

Nagarkurnool: The district witnessed as many as 253 Covid-19 positive cases in a span of 24 hours which is a record-high ever since the deadly pandemic outbreak in the district.



According to District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Sudhakar Lal, out of the 20 mandals, coronavirus is prevailing across 18 mandals and cases are being reported every day from almost all parts of the district.

"On a single day, we have witnessed the highest number of 253 cases from almost all the mandals. As per the test results by health authorities on Saturday, Nagarkurnool witnessed 43 new cases, followed by Kollapur with 26 cases and Achampet with 25 cases, Kalwakurthy registered 23 cases, Bijinepally - 18, Pentalavelli - 15, Veldanda - 13, Timmajipet - 12 and Lingal reported 10 cases. This apart, Peddakothapally mandal reported 9 new cases of coronavirus infection while Vangoor Mandal had reported 7 new cases, Telkapally recorded 6, Tadoor - 5, Uppununtala - 3 and Urkonda had 2 cases. Overall, total number of positive cases in the district until now are recorded to be 2,625 and of them 1,502 cases are active," informed the DMHO.

Of the total 1,502 active cases, as many as 1,452 patients are who are having mild symptoms have been kept in home isolation and given treatment. About 46 patients who are having severe infection and have reached critical condition are admitted in the hospital and are being given advanced treatment.

At present, there are 170 isolation beds with oxygen facility in the district. Off them, 33 persons are kept in isolation centres while remaining 137 beds are available. Right from the beginning of the deadly pandemic break out till date in the district, the health authorities have conducted as many as 5,386 RT-PCR tests in the district and nearly half of them have been tested positive.

Total number of positive cases : 2,625

Active cases : 1,502

Patients under home quarantine : 1,452