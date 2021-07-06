Nagarkurnool: Stone for district highway laid by MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy

Nagarkurnool: MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy laid foundation for the construction of Jadcherla-Nagarkurnool district highway with a cost of Rs 4 crore at Timmajipet mandal on Monday.

Explaining that the Jadcherla-Nagarkurnool district highway was in sorry state with numerous potholes and threatening public safety, the MLA sought the government to take up repair works.

Speaking on occasion, MLA Janardhan Reddy informed that after several requests, the government had allocated Rs 4 crore for the construction of the highway and expecting the construction would be completed in six months.